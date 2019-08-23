ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman born on Aug. 25 celebrated a milestone birthday over the weekend!

Doris Hardy was born in 1919 and spent her life in Atlanta, according to A.G. Rhodes Nursing Home.

She worked for Coca-Cola in the Atlanta-based company's foodservice departments, where she received numerous awards for her service.

She was married to her husband Charlie for 50 years and had four children - two sons and two daughters.

Hardy's hobbies over the years ranged from shopping to baking to cooking, but she always had her faith. She is a lifelong member of Zion Grove Baptist Church and enjoys attending church services. She also loves spending time with her family.

Hardy was also crowned "Ms. A.G. Rhodes 2019” in a recent pageant.

Photos: Atlanta native, Doris Hardy celebrates turning 100 years old! Atlanta Native, Doris Hardy, celebrated turning 100 years old at a birthday party Saturday, Aug. 24. Atlanta Native, Doris Hardy, celebrated turning 100 years old at a birthday party Saturday, Aug. 24. Atlanta Native, Doris Hardy, celebrated turning 100 years old at a birthday party Saturday, Aug. 24. Atlanta Native, Doris Hardy, celebrated turning 100 years old at a birthday party Saturday, Aug. 24. Atlanta Native, Doris Hardy, celebrated turning 100 years old at a birthday party Saturday, Aug. 24. Atlanta Native, Doris Hardy, celebrated turning 100 years old at a birthday party Saturday, Aug. 24.

