STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Behind the hum of a sewing machine, Holli Morgan is a young girl motivated to sew her difference into the world.

As the demand for masks continues amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the 5th grader is doing her part to help, using her time at home these days to sew masks for healthcare workers in need.

"With the help of my mom for cutting fabric," Holli, who attends DeKalb Elementary School of the Arts, told 11Alive's Liza Lucas.

Holli Hearts Healthcare is not Holli's first mission with a sewing machine. For two years, she's been honing her skills with local nonprofit Stitch it 2 'Em.

"I'm very proud of her," Kecia Mack said.

Mack, Holli's teacher and leader of Stitch it 2 'Em, is also making masks in her spare time.

RELATED: Here's how to make your own face mask if you don't have a sewing machine

"[It] makes you realize kids are paying attention," she said.

Holli's mission also a personal one, as she explained.

"It's a big impact on society and it's a big impact on my mom because she's a healthcare worker," Holli said.

Her family also helping out, with the hope of meeting Holli's goals and sending masks to local metro Atlanta hospitals.

"I want to do more than this amount but at least two hundred and fifty," she said, adding that she plans to use Zoom to teach other kids how they, too, can create masks at home.

"It does not matter your age or size," Holli explained.

Her words ... a young girl's reminder that helping out, just takes heart.

RELATED: Local man finds 20,000 N95 masks

