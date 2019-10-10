EAST EARL, Pa. — A picture of an amazingly realistic cake has foraged its way onto the screens of many social media users.

The life-size cake was created by Cake Decorating Supervisor Pam McNeal at Shady Maple Farm Market in Pennsylvania, CBS affiliate KDKA reports.

Not only has the cake been created in the proportions and size of a deer, but it was also sculpted into perfection with the texture, color, and exact limbs of a deer -- antlers included.

The photo has not-surprisingly captivated a worldwide audience, with more than 1,700 reactions, more than 290 comments and more than 1,900 shares on Facebook.

The cake will likely be near and 'deer' to whoever receives it.

The farm market has sections on its website dedicated to gifts, catering, and wedding and specialty cakes.

For more information on how to get your very own life-like deer or to see more special cake designs, check out their website here.

Shady Maple Farm Market Look at this amazing specialty cake our Cake Decorating Supervisor, Pam McNeal made. Truly incredible work!

RELATED: Mom decorates Publix cakes for back-to-school

RELATED: Woman orders 'Moana'-themed cake, gets marijuana design by mistake

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter