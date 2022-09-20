'We have seen her blossom tremendously': Bibb Teen Communications Program sees growth in enrollment

Whether its acting or sports broadcasting the program is helping kids work on their skills for their future.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — With the heightened use of digital media--kids and teens are finding more and more interest in communications and technology.

The Macon-Bibb County Teen Communications Program is working to prepare the upcoming generation to achieve their dreams in communication.

Whether its acting or sports broadcasting, the program is helping kids work on their skills for their future.

"What made me want to join the program is acting. I want to be an actress," 9th grader Ja'khya Reid said.

The program started in 2021 and organizers have seen the number of interested teen growing.

"Before she came into the program she dealt with social anxiety and issues with public speaking. Before she came in she would break out in sweats just trying to have a conversation with people," Reid's grandmother Sheila Ashley said.

From interviewing skills to behind the camera work she says the program has helped her granddaughter a lot.

"We have seen her blossom tremendously in those areas so that has been an amazing bonus for us," Ashley said.

Sports broadcasting, camera work, video editing, and teamwork are just some of the skills kids are learning and program manager Jacory Bazell leads students through it all.

"It originally started October the 9th. We only had 2 students registered, then over the course of less than a year we have jumped up to 35 active (students)," he said.

If you're looking to check out the skills of the teens in the program, the students are getting ready to live stream a boxing event that will be on their Facebook page on Saturday.