Teens work to help those isolated during pandemic feel less alone through messages of kindness

ATLANTA — High school students around metro Atlanta have joined a world-wide network to reach essential workers and people still isolated from the pandemic.

Ayesha Raparla is a rising junior at South Forsyth High School. She is part of the organization Cards4Kindness that has mobilized students in 22 countries in the two months.

“We bring positivity to the community,” she said.

Jessica Ong is 14. She got to thinking about others when she spent a lot of time at home in quarantine.

“I think it gave youth a glimpse of what it is like when you are isolated,” Ong explained. “We realized how important it is to be connected.”

It’s why Ong started Cards4Kindess. The non-profit organization already has nearly 350 ambassadors. She said she felt more understanding to what senior citizens feel on a regular basis.

“The pandemic had us reflect on what others feel like,” she said, adding how she thought about essential workers, too, especially healthcare workers who are still working day in and day out.

“I thought about patients who are isolated in the hospital,” she added.

Ong said being lonely makes a difficult or scary time even worse.

“It’s really important that we are not letting that happen,” she said.

From Atlanta, Georgia to San Diego, California - to countries around the world - the Cards4Kindness club works to bring a personal touch to those who need it most.

In the first six weeks of the pandemic, they made and sent more than 1,000 cards. Many of the cards are hand-made art. They also reached essential workers and senior citizens through digital cards and messages.

“It allows everyone to have that really amazing feeling of knowing you are loved and you are supported,” Ong said.

They are a growing group of young people who have found that challenging times bring unexpected opportunities to make a difference.

“It brings a happiness when you help someone,” Ong said. “We can make an impact and make someone’s day.”