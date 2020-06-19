MACON, Ga. — A dozen graduates from different Bibb County schools were recognized at Carlyle Place on Friday.

The students worked at Carlyle before the pandemic hit.

People wore masks and sat in chairs outside of the retirement home while they clapped for all 12 graduates.

Roshaad Williams, one of the graduates who is headed off to the Navy, said he was thankful for the celebration.

"I was really happy with Carlyle putting something together. Not many people think about us, the forgotten class I guess," Williams said. "I always think of Carlyle as a second community."

Each of them got a certificate and a $25 Amazon gift card.

Organizers said this was also the first social event Carlyle Place has had since the pandemic hit.

