Charlotte children's author brings diversity to new series of stories

"Jalen's Big City Life" teaches kids the power of diversity by showcasing unique experiences the characters see.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte author is working to add more diversity to children's books with a new series of stories this month.

Dorothy Price was the winner of the "We Need Diverse Books" mentorship program. She grew up writing, having loved poetry and song since she was just 11 years old.

"I wrote everything," Price said.

After going to school for communications and working in television for a few years, Price realized she had an opportunity to do more. That's when she tinkered with the idea of becoming an author.

She just finished a chapter book series for kids called "Jane's Big City Life," which hits stores this month.

"The whole series is taking place in the city, in an apartment building with your family and loved ones in the same building," Price said. "So J.C., it's J.C. for short, he has two best friends, Vicki and Amir. The book basically explains all of their adventures of him moving into the city, going to school."

One big lesson of the series is the power of diversity, showcasing Jane's different experiences in the big city.

"One of the goals of this book was to really show young people who may not experience city life and different ways of living what it's like to live differently than they might live themselves," Price said.

She was able to make her own dream come true through a mentorship program aimed at increasing diversity in books. One page at a time, Price is teaching kids that we may look different and live in different neighborhoods, but that doesn't mean we can't be together and play together.