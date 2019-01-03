HOUSTON — Give it up for Southwest Airlines! The air carrier took customer service to a whole new level when Taylor Kenney reached out to the airline on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

At 4:57 p.m. on February 28, Kenney tweeted this message to Southwest Airlines: "help!! My friend is in a wedding on Saturday in Costa Rica but she left her bridesmaid dress here in Houston! Can we get her dress on flight #1734 tomorrow??? #WorthATry #BestCustomerService."

At 7:37 p.m. Southwest Airlines tweeted a response: "Alright, let's do it!"

Hundreds of people began following the conversation on social media, either retweeting or liking the posts.

Friday morning, Kenney shared an update: "Another friend just dropped the dress off at Hobby Airport and @SouthwestAir was there, ready for the hand off!"

Southwest then tweeted a photo of the dress, confirming its arrival at Houston's Hobby Airport at 7:22 a.m. along with this message: Shout out to the bridesmaid's friend Rachel, who dropped it off at the airport this morning. We all need a friend like Rachel.

KHOU 11 News reached out to Southwest Airlines and Taylor Kenney for an update.

The airline sent us the following statement:

"When we saw the call for help on Twitter @southwestair, we knew we had to say yes to the dress! Our social team jumped into action and coordinated with our local Houston Team to meet a friend of the bridesmaid in time to get the dress on a flight to Costa Rica today. This bridesmaid story has a happy ending, and we’re thrilled to play a part in making this special day a success. Cheers to the happy couple—and one relieved bridesmaid—from the LUV airline!"

A check of southwest flights departing Houston for Costa Rica, shows two options: a flight at 10:35 a.m. for Liberia and another flight departing at 5:05 p.m. for San Jose.

It's unclear where, exactly, the dress is headed.

Fingers crossed the dress arrives safe and sound and in time for this weekend's wedding!