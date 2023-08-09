Despite impacts from Idalia, Georgia could bring in a big crop of pecans this year

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The same winds of Idalia that smashed homes and made them look like twigs of lumber also took out thousands of pecan trees.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper did a tour of South Georgia last week.



"We are probably 50-60% loss of this year's pecan crop in the impacted zone and upwards of 25 percent loss of trees in the impact zone, he said at a press conference.



Harper says although that's significant, it's only a tiny portion of what Georgia could produce this season. And central Georgia farmers like Cason Anderson largely dodged the worst of the storm.



"The state of Georgia will probably pick up 100 million pounds is a safe bet," Anderson calculated.



Anderson is hoping 700 acres will chip into those big numbers.

The first commercial variety in Georgia is showing out a bit.



"These are called Pawney, and they just started cracking open a few days ago. I'm guessing we will shake the trees September 25th through the 28th," he said while holding brown pecans.



Hurricane Idalia may have a small impact on what you pay at the market this year, but something else is in the works. India has lowered their tariffs by seventy percent to get Georgia pecans into that market.



India could become a big paycheck for Georgia farmers.



"I always think you make the most money when you export something," Anderson said with a smile.



If you follow supply and demand, you might think damage to trees down south, and a new market in one of the most populated countries in the world will make it hard to get the pecans around here.

Well, don't get nutty about it just yet.



"It will take a long time to get marketing done and just find an outlet how do they want them, when do they want them what variety do they love or not love, "Anderson explained.



Anderson says after Hurricane Michael in 2018, he won't breathe a sigh of relief until mid-October.