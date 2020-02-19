DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin high school band student is getting the opportunity of a lifetime. She got accepted into a national honor band that will march in California's annual Rose Parade.

Ninth-grade band student Madelynn Rayner practices what musicians call 'fingers in the air' now, but put a saxophone in her hands and she sounds amazing.

"It started in fifth grade, and when I auditioned for my instrument, cause I knew I wanted to do band, cause my dad was a band director, so when I tested out for those instruments, saxophone was one of my best scores," Rayner said. "So that's what I decided to play."

Since then she's performed in numerous concerts, been a part of various bands,and attended music camps to really hone her craft.

"I probably practice every day out of the week and in my band class, and then I might practice at home sometimes, it depends," she said.

This year was the first time she's been part of a marching band, already showing much promise by getting accepted into the Bands of America Honor Band.

"The band is a 300 member piece band, and it's in Pasadena, California and included in that, we get to perform in the Rose Parade, perform at Disney Land," Rayner said.

Her father, Dublin High School Band Director Marcus Rayner says it's highly competitive.

"Whenever the Music For All organization puts together the Bands of America Tournament of Roses, it's an honor band that happens every four years, so this way at least a group of upcoming high school students will have at least one time to march in the band," he explained.

His daughter is one of only three Georgia students to have that opportunity.

"I started jumping up and down, cause I was really happy, and then all the other people in my band class were like, 'what's going on with you?' And I was like, 'I'm going to California,' and then I had to explain to them what it was, but it was probably one of the best moments of my life," she said.

The band is made up of high schools from across the country.

Rayner will be there for about a week starting December 27, getting in some rigorous practice before the parade on New Year's Day. She'll also perform at Disney Land.

