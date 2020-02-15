LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Faye Swetlik is back home after her body was accompanied by a police escort as she returned to the Midlands following an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston on Saturday.

In a post on her Facebook page, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says, "Sweet little baby girl Faye Swetlik is going to get a police escort back to Lexington County from Charleston by Charleston County Sheriff’s Office motorcade! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼👍🏻💜💕 My heart goes out to Charleston for bringing this baby girl home with dignity!!!"

The motorcade departed from MUSC in Charleston at 12 p.m. and traveled Interstate 26 Westbound to Airport Blvd. (exit 113), then along Airport Blvd., the Columbia Airport Expressway, Platt Springs Road, and North Lake Drive. Their destination was Caughman-Harman Funeral Home at 503 North Lake Drive, Lexington.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Department traveled the entire distance with Faye.

The 6-year-old girl who was missing for days was found dead in her Cayce, South Carolina, neighborhood on Thursday. She had last been seen around 3:45 p.m. Monday at her Churchill Heights home in Cayce.

As the investigation continues, police continue to ask for tips and information in the case. The tip hotline is (803) 205-4444.

