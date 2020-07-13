Contrary to popular belief, it's never too hot to fish

The Department of Natural Resources says bream stay shallow all summer because they spawn

MACON, Ga. — Between the "feels like" temperature and what's actually showing up on the mercury, we are in for a scorching week.

The heat may prevent you from doing some things outside, but fishing shouldn't be one of them.

You've probably heard the saying, "It's too hot to fish" -- there's even a country song that makes the reference -- but the Department of Natural Resources says if you can take the heat dinner is ready.

Alexandr Johnson headed out to Lake Tobesofkee Monday afternoon.

"I just mostly want to see what's out there," he said with a smile.

Johnson has isn't picky about what he reels in.

"Anything I come up with," he said as he baited a worm.

The Department of Natural Resources says despite the scorching sun, you can come up with quite a lot.

Brandon Baker is a fish biologist.

"The fish are going to eat when the opportunity presents itself," he said

Baker says our gilled friends are actually looking to eat more when it gets hot.

"Just like humans, if we're active and our metabolism is going, we need more food to maintain that energy," he said.

So let's break it down even further.

Bass will come close in the morning chasing prey, but they tend to go deep in lakes about midday.

"The fish will be at that transition where they can dip down to the cooler water and then come up," Baker said, but don't worry if you don't have a boat. Plenty of fish will hang out in the shallow water over the summer.

"You still have bream species such as bluegill that are still spawning throughout the summer and they're spawning in shallow water, Baker said

Then there are the big boys.

"Catfish, at this time, will definitely be more active at night, usually, Baker said

Baker says fishing in the summer is really all about taking care of yourself in hot and humid weather, but other than that, whether it's a lake, a farm pond, or the river, go out and have fun.

"It's not hot to fish -- just find some shade and throw your rod out there," Johnson said.

Baker says all of the Georgia's state public fishing areas are now open 24 hours and some of them even have piers, but you will need to bring your fishing license with you.

