MACON, Ga. — The Humane Society is bracing for a wave of people to give up their pets in Georgia due to COVID-19.

Folks can help out their neighbors, and a furry friend, by fostering a pet.

Dr. Vernard Hodges is a veterinarian and part owner at Critter Fixers.

"Right now, we feel very confident pets can't get coronavirus," Hodges said.

Hodges says that's the number one question he gets these days.

He is concerned folks may start abandoning pets due to money troubles caused by the virus outbreak.

"Finance is a big part," Hodges said. "We all love our pets, but you know it can get a little tricky when you've got to buy the baby's formula and you've got to feed the pets."

Lisa Goss volunteers with All About Animals.

"We are prepared for that. The good news is Macon-Bibb animal control works really, really well together. So, we are going to work as a team to get through this," Goss said.

She says you can help out right now by fostering an animal.

It's only a temporary commitment until the shelter or an animal rescue group finds the dog or cat a home.

"The more animals we can foster out, we can save," Goss said. "For every one you foster, you save another animal."

It's a win-win during a tough time.

All About Animals says the best way to get in touch with them to foster or adopt is through their Facebook page.

They also have a program to help folks get dog food in an emergency situation.

