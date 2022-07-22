'I think he is smiling, looking down at me from heaven' Peach County native is making an impact

His football camp runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South Peach Park in Fort Valley this Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Courtney Williams lost his father in 2011. Now, he's working to mentor kids in his community through his non-profit organization No Time Wasted.

"My father, he would have loved it. I think he is smiling, looking down at me from heaven. I think he saw it in me before I did," said Williams.

Fort Valley native Courtney Williams saw a need in his hometown for youth mentorship, so he decided to step to the plate through his nonprofit no time wasted.

"I wanted to be a big influence to others in the community because we need that right now for our kids," said Williams.

He's holding a sports camp. He not only wants to teach them how to be better athletes but also better people.

"Going into the school year, I think they will learn teamwork and how to work well with others," said Williams.

Aviance Culpepper rising 2nd grader at Kay Road went to the free camp in June. His mom Brittany Ellias thinks it will benefit him on the field and in the classroom.

"It's great for him because he is very timid, and now he is very open, so he will probably do a lot better in school," said Ellias.

His camp in June had many notable athletes training the kids, including. Former Georgia linebacker Darrius Dewberry, former Auburn football player Chris Slaughter, and others. His camp on July 23rd will feature many of the same trainers for the kids.

He is currently working on camps, mentoring, and tutoring programs to help kids throughout the school year. The camp this Saturday is free for kids ages 6 to 18. They also provide lunch.

The camp runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South Peach Park in Fort Valley. They ask kids to bring cleats if they have them.