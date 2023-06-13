Johns Creek officer wins 4 gold medals in national competition

There is no stopping this officer's stride.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek Police officer had a gold medal performance at the U.S. Police and Fire Championship in California.

Before Officer Shy'Keya Wimberly headed off to the Golden State, the former track and field national champion said she was proud to represent Georgia.

"I am honored to be able to represent the City of Johns Creek and the entire state of Georgia at this year’s annual Police and Fire Games," she said before the championship competition.

She traveled to city of San Diego with the goal of expanding her gold medal collection -- and she did.

She took home four golds in the 100m, 200m, 400m and 400m hurdles.

Congratulations Officer Shy’Keya Wimberly!! Officer Wimberly won gold medals in all four of her events 100m, 200m, 400m, and 400 hurdles. #johnscreek #JohnsCreekPD #USPFC Posted by Johns Creek Police Department on Sunday, June 11, 2023

She has been competing in track and field since she was 12 years old and has since kept her passion for the sport.

Hundreds reacted to Johns Creek Police Department Facebook post, congratulating Wimberly on her recent accomplishment.

According to its website, the U.S. Police and Fire Championships holds Olympic-style competitions with athletes representing law enforcement and first responders. The athletes compete in 50 different sports in 35 venues throughout the San Diego area.

