CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Alzheimer's slowly robs a person's mind of being able to do everyday tasks, including driving.

Doctors diagnosed Phillip Anderson with early onset of the disease.

"33 years at Northrup Grumman was hard to walk away from. It was the best thing I ever did for my family, kids, and myself really," he admitted.

Anderson took early retirement.

"40? 40? 57? Yeah, 57," he said while trying to remember his age.

The disease is starting to take a toll, but it's still early. Driving is a tricky conversation and his wife Cheryl is keeping an eye on things.

"I did bring up the conversation a couple of months ago and he's like, "You're not taking my keys,'" she recalled.

"Well I don't feel like I'm bad enough to do that. I don't even think I'm bad," Anderson said.

"That's why I brought the conversation up with the doctor," Cheryl responded.

As you can see with Cheryl and Phil, it's not easy but they're doing a good job of managing the conversation about driving.

Now if you have the conversation with your loved one about driving and it doesn't go well, the Alzheimer's Association has some tips for you.

First, be understanding and have some empathy. This is a big change in your loved one's life.

Second, ask a respected friend to come in and give their opinion to reinforce the idea of not driving anymore.

Third, if it doesn't work at all, take the car keys away or maybe disable the car.

"I have already implemented some safety things like not driving at night and not driving in bad weather and pretty much only to familiar places," Cheryl said.

Phillip is allowed to drive down Watson Blvd to run errands. It's the same route he drove to work, so that's where the familiar places come in.

Cheryl also grounded his motorcycle.

Phillip didn't complain and says he won't put up a fight when it comes time to say goodbye to the Grand Am.

"The life and safety of others is more important than your independence and pride, so when you see the warning signs, you need to heed them," Cheryl explained.

Both Phillip and Cheryl are Navy veterans.

The Alzheimer's Association says warning signs include driving at an inappropriate speed, becoming angry or confused while driving, or poor lane control.

For more tips on dementia and driving, click here.