MACON, Ga. — When Todd Smith takes his dog Trevor for a walk, people cant help but notice his sunglasses.

The shades are more than just part of Trevor's look.

Smith says when he lived in Florida, he designed the glasses himself to keep sand out of Trevor's eyes on the beach.

"It kinda feels like a crime not to put him in glasses, as happy as it makes everybody to see him, whether its in traffic with him hanging out the door of the truck or walking down the street," said Smith.

Now Trevor never wants to take the glasses off.

Smith made Trevor his own Instagram page @trevorthedogwithglasses to keep up with all of the people they've met while traveling.

He posts photos of him in dog-friendly restaurants.

Dr. Vernard Hodges with Critter Fixer says he's even seen Trevor in a bar, Hodges says Smith has the right idea.

"This is not some guy being crazy, this is protecting from the light, and being cool," said Hodges.

The sunglasses protect from UV light.. and prevent cataracts...

"I'd much rather people give them sunglasses and that kind of self-gratification than give them a bunch of treats," said Hodges.

Trevor goes everywhere with Smith. Smith says Trevor has become family.

"He's changed my world. I didn't think I had the capability of being a dad.. but he's my child," said Smith.

Smith, who struggled with depression before getting Trevor, says you never know who might really need a reason to smile.

Smith says he's looking for ways he and Trevor can volunteer to help kids in the community and if you see them out and about, don't be afraid to say hi!