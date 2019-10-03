HOUSTON — His tux was white. Her hair off to the side. Down to the details, it's the day they’d dreamed of.

First comes love, then comes marriage, but in between, it was an engagement that ignited the internet. Because when Christopher Green got down on one knee, he did it without a shoe.

The few seconds of video circled the world, just as he thought it might.

“It’s like an aww moment for the females. I knew by being a shoe-head that it was gonna kick it with the guys, so I did a little mix, and that’s what happened," Green said.

Because those shoes he was wearing were brand new Jordan 11’s.

“They have a special relationship. It’s an intimate relationship between him and his shoes," his new wife, Elizabeth said.

And apparently creasing the shoes would be careless.

“Every many knows that you shouldn’t crease your Jordan's, especially the 11's, Green said. "Nobody wants to buy them from you. You can’t resell them or none of that. It’s the worst thing to do to crease your J's," Green said.

That night she said 'yes,' and on Saturday, they said 'I do.'

They're tying a few knots, not just on the new pair of Jordan's he bought special for the big day.

“I kept them, and I might not wear them no more. I’ll put them to the side like the other ones," Green said.

But also on their new lives, a future filled with joy, slow jams and of course, more Jordan's.

“I'm just glad the world could see this happen to us and for us, and give people the knowledge that this could happen to anybody," Green said.

