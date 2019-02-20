WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A new kids spa in Warner Robins will host a grand opening next week.

BeYOUtiful Princess Kids Spa opened back in January and caters to girls ages four to 16.

The spa offers services for entertainment purposes only including princess makeovers, mini manicures and pedicures, princess tea parties, fun facials and more.

Asia King, who co-owns the spa with her husband, Brian King, says that they have several packages to choose from, which cover experiences for six girls. Then, additional girls can be added from there.

The venue hosts events ranging from birthday parties to a simple girls day out.

BeYOUtiful Princess Kids Spa

"We also have additions." she said."You can add on photography, you can add on a cotton candy machine, you can add on a sweets table, cupcakes and you can also add on customized t-shirts."

King says with each party package, she and her staff focus on positive self-image and helping the girls understand the importance of self esteem.

"It's really fun to get your nails painted and look nice on the outside, but we really focus on feeling great on the inside."

The grand opening will be held on Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The kids spa is located at 901 Gunn Rd. Suite 700 Warner Robins, Georgia 31088 and open Fridays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you would like to know more, click here to visit its website or click here to visit the BeYOUtiful Princess Kids Spa Facebook page.