Waitstaff gets $1,000 tip with bible verse left on handwritten note

Servers were shocked this week when a 'regular' left them a gift

ADVANCE, N.C. — It started as any night does at The Davie Tavern. Customers file in and the staff keeps busy at the restaurant. The waiters know their customers by name, even how many kids they have and what cars they drive. However, the night ended as a shock for the servers.

"So, I was visiting family in South Carolina when my phone rang," said owner Allan Coats, "My manager Beth said, 'you won't believe what just happened. One of our regular customers decided to leave a $1,000 tip!'"

The receipt had a handwritten note at the bottom asking for the tip to be split among the staff and it had a Bible verse written on it as well.

Coats said this was exactly what his staff needed since 2020 has been such a difficult year for the service industry.