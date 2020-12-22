'Trying to create a Delta Christmas miracle': Flight crew hopes to reunite lost stuffed animal with family

The stuffed animal was left behind on a recent flight to Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A Delta Air Lines flight crew is doing their best to create a ‘Delta Christmas miracle’ this holiday season and reunite a lost stuffed animal with its young owner in time for Christmas.

According to a post shared on Facebook, the child’s toy was left on the jet bridge on a flight that arrived in Atlanta from Kansas City on Dec. 16.

“We want to find his family as I’m sure he’s missed!” the post said. “He’s adventuring with the crew until then and will be given lots of Cheez-it’s and cookies!”

Pictures of the toy have also helped the crew demonstrate the importance of mask-wearing while flying.

A Delta Air Lines spokesperson confirmed the stuffed animal was found on flight DL 1330 and has not been reunited with its owner yet.