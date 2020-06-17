MACON, Ga. — Sometimes making a difference is as simple as having an idea and asking your friends for help.

That's what 13-year old Tallulah Neal did and Macon's homeless population is benefiting.

On Wednesdays the folks at Loaves & Fishes don't have to dive into their stash to feed the homeless, help rolled in by way of a caring 13-year-old girl.

When coronavirus hit this spring, Tallulah Neal had time on her hands.

Her grandfather worked with Loaves & Fishes and she wanted to do the same. She figured she could get her friends and local restaurants to help her out with some big ideas she had.

Judy Sexton says Neal lifts everyone's spirits.

"She inspires us. She inspired all of us that are here. She also inspires our clients," she said.

The clients are folks having a tough time, folks who could use a free meal.

"I was like 'oh wow there's a lot of people here' and 'all of these people need help' so I felt called to do my part. So I created a fundraiser to help to buy things to feed the homeless," Neal said.

So far, she has raised $1,500.

Homeless folks don't always get to sit down and dine, so Neal spends the money on food they could enjoy in a restaurant.

"I know a lot of people probably make sandwiches for them so I was like, 'maybe they'd enjoy a burger' or 'maybe they'd enjoy some pizza or something.' So today El Sombrero helped out," Neal said.

"She brought sandwiches from Chick-Fil-A, things our clients don't get because they don't go to restaurants," Sexton said.

Judy says she's seen a lot of volunteers pass through. But Tallulah is special. Tallulah is a sign of hope.

"It helps me know the new generation is devoted to Loaves and Fishes," Judy said with a smile.

Minister Debra Singleton says Tallulah is a gift from above, a teenager who really takes the time to know the folks that others may just pass by on the sidewalk.

"We named our Wednesday 'Tallulah Wednesday' because of her servant heart. She has a heart for people," Singleton said.

Tallulah figures "Tallulah Wednesdays" will end when she's back in school this fall.

But for one summer, a teenager gave folks down on their luck a taste of normal life.

