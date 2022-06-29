Macon woman helps Georgia entrepreneurs by throwing 'business showers'

Quashanda Washington hosts business showers in Macon for people in the community to come and donate, money, supplies, or even advice for entrepreneurs.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Opening a new business can be a big overtaking for any just getting started but one woman wants to make sure Central Georgia's entrepreneurs start off on the right foot.

Quashanda Washington hosts business showers in Macon for people in the community to come and donate money, supplies, and even advice for entrepreneurs.

She hopes her efforts will help fight poverty for generations to come.

"I've seen poverty is a big issue in Macon-Bibb. So I wanted to start doing business showers. Getting people out of the poverty areas and help the get in business for themselves, and they can in turn come back and hire people from those areas," Washington said.

She hosts business showers across the state to help struggling small business owners or new owners just starting up. Her goal is to help get the entrepreneurs to a successful place.

She says throwing the showers has a trickle up effect on the lower income communities they serve.

"And they can turn around and hire people from those communities and motivate them. They can bring hope back into those communities," Washington said.

That fits with Jaquez Dugger's goal for starting his landscaping company, JSJ Landscaping.

"We pretty much just got together to create a business for the youth. I have little cousins and I'm trying to keep them out of the gun violence," Dugger said.

Which is exactly why Washington decided to help get Duggers business off of the ground. Her long term goal is to inspire an entire generation.

"That would bring hope back if they see their own friends and their own counter parts doing things in those areas," Washington said.

JSJ Landscaping will be having their business show on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. in Carolyn Crayton Park.