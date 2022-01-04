Master Gardener plant sale to be held at Macon Farmers Market

You can get plants AND free advice on any greenery question you may have!

MACON, Ga. — One Macon woman and some Central Georgia Master Gardeners will be selling plants at the bi-annual plant sale this Saturday.

Vivian Skipper is a plant person.

"It just makes me feel good, people would like to buy something I've grown," she said.

And Vivian grows A LOT.

She brings seeds and cuttings to life in her potting shed that's as big as a house.

A bunch of it she's ready to sell to you.

"This is a begonia, it does get about two feet tall and it does have a pink bloom," she said.

The sale is something Ann Amis looks forward to.

"Hey, I think it's like spreading joy, it really is," Ann said.

The great benefit of going to this event is that you get to pick the brain of people in-the-know.

"They want to put a plant in a spot and we say it gets 10 feet tall and they need something three feet tall," Ann explained.

The prices won't cost you a ton of money, yet some folks do dig into their wallets.

"There are some people who spend their Christmas money there I believe, Ann said.

Nothing wrong with that! It's like springtime gift getting, a chance to check out the sale.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Farmers Market on Eisenhower Parkway in the D building.