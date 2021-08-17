She's a hunk of burning love! Elvis Barbie doll now on sale

We 'Can't Help Falling in Love' with Mattel's newest collectible.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Just in time for Elvis week, Mattel has released a new Barbie doll commemorating The King of Rock n' Roll.

The Elvis Presley Barbie is dressed in the singer's iconic rhinestone-covered American Eagle jumpsuit, complete with a scarf, bell bottoms and a cape.

The collectible comes with a doll stand and certificate of authenticity.

You can buy the Elvis Barbie online for $50. There is a 2-doll limit per household.

Can't help falling in love with Mattel's new Elvis Presley inspired Barbie? The manufacturer released the doll in time for Elvis Week. pic.twitter.com/HoUwg5VwTk — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 15, 2021