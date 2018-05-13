Johnny McGrath and his wife Ellen met at a Green Day concert at Fiddler’s Green more than 15 years ago.

Ellen convinced Johnny to buy her a beer while she held down their spot on the lawn – though it didn’t take much convincing.

“I think it was a very good plan!” he said of Ellen’s ploy to get a drink.

They were a perfect Colorado couple. Love at first site. One of their first dates was a hike up Longs Peak, which Johnny can see on a clear day from his Highlands Ranch home.

Marriage was inevitable. As was a family. Katie, 14, and Ryan, 12, would learn to love everything their parents do.

Weeks after an annual Hawaiian vacation, where Ellen was surfing and chasing the kids on the beach, she got sick.

“It’s cancer. It's melanoma. It's stage four. So it had already spread,” Johnny said. “It's like a brick to the head that you don't really recover from.”

Enter the palliative care team at University of Colorado Hospital, tasked with improving the quality of life for the seriously ill. That’s a tough thing to do in a hospital where patients feel like things are out of their control.

“The creative arts are good for handing that back to a patient and their family,” said Angela Wibben, Music Therapist at UCHealth.

She and Amy Jones, an Art Therapist at the hospital, make up the completely donor funded creative arts therapy team. And creative they were.

“A rock beat with a heartbeat. It just makes sense” said Angela, who used a stethoscope to record Ellen’s heartbeat. Then they helped Ellen create music out of it, adding the beat to one of the couple’s favorite Green Day songs.

“So many times people haven’t created music or art since they were children,” said Amy. “It brings back those feelings of childhood, enjoyment, play. It’s also therapeutic.”

Johnny plays it from time to time, listening in with Ryan and Katie. The beat fills the living room.

“It's something a picture can't bring to you or even a video. It is part of her,” he said.

Ellen passed away on Christmas Eve of 2017, but her heartbeat remains with those who will continue to rock out to every beat.

“We miss her and love her. But she's with us every day and helping us all get through this.”

Johnny and his family are hosting a 5K on May 20 in Highlands Ranch to raise money for Melanoma research.

© 2018 KUSA