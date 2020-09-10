x
OREO giving away limited-edition packages of Rainbow Cookies

In celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month, OREO has created crème fillings with the colors of the Pride flag.
These limited-edition #ProudParent OREO Rainbow Cookies were released in celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month.

OREO is giving away packages of its latest cookie creation featuring the colors of the Pride rainbow flag.

The limited-edition #ProudParent OREO Rainbow Cookies were released in celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month.

OREO is giving away 10,000 packages of the colorful cookies.

They’ll go to the first 10,000 people who share a photo showing what "allyship" means to them. Post it on Instagram or Twitter using #ProudParent and #Giveaway and tag @OREO. You must also be following @OREO.

Proud Parent is a new film released by OREO and its partner PFLAG National that focuses on the important role of parental and community support in fostering greater LGBTQ+ acceptance.

For more info on how fans can get a pack, visit @OREO social channels and OreoProudParent.com.

