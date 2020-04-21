Pierce County residents are seeing a whole new side to sheriff's deputies while they work all hours to keep people safe.

Sgt. Darren Moss is usually investigating illegal encampments and derelict properties, but with his community feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, he’s found a few minutes to read his kid’s favorite book, The Gruffalo. Moss reads the story out loud from the front seat of his patrol car.

“With a pandemic going on right now and everybody stuck at home and not having school and not being able to see their friends, we just want them to have something else that they can watch that might be entertaining, put a smile on their face. We don’t want them to worry about what’s going on outside," said Moss.

Pierce County Sheriff's Dept.

More than a dozen deputies are reading out loud as part of Storytime with a Sheriff.

Moss said that he hopes kids are entertained and that he hopes it helps kids and parents see that law enforcement officers are people just like everyone else.

“We have children. We are mothers and fathers, aunts and uncles, and we enjoy storytime just like they might.”

This is also a time when everyone needs a little reassurance, especially kids.

“I think it’s important that they understand that we are out here doing a job to make sure everything is safe in the world,” said Moss.