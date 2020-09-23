Dog trapped for days down 30-foot sinkhole in NC mountains gets rescued thanks to beef jerky

One of the rescuers repelled into the sinkhole and pulled out the magic treat – beef jerky!

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — There’s nothing like a salty snack to win over a dog’s heart and even more importantly, trust.

Meet a dog named, Sinker who’s thankful not just for beef jerky but to the rescuers who saved his life.

The dog was trapped for several days down a 30-foot sinkhole that was less than 6-feet wide in the Pisgah National Forest in the North Carolina mountains.

A group of cyclists riding the trail noticed the dog trapped down the sinkhole and called for help. Rescuers and Burke County Animal Enforcement hiked a mile and half to reach the dog. One of the rescuers repelled into the sinkhole and pulled out the magic treat – beef jerky!

The rescuer then used a harness and clipped the dog in and raised it slowly to the top. He received a wellness check. The rescuers named him “Sinker” as the dog was rescued from a sinkhole.

The Burke County Search and Rescue posted on Facebook, “He was the goodest patient and we will update you all with his story... but for now, we will call him ‘Sinker’.”