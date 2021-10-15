Flooding threatens one-quarter of America's most important infrastructure sites, according to a new report

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The D.C. region has been hammered by flooding. Now, a new national risk assessment from the science and tech nonprofit First Street Foundation finds "Infrastructure on the Brink."



The report found a nearly a quarter of the nation's roads, 12.4 million homes, and 25 percent of critical infrastructures like airports, hospitals, police stations and superfund sites, are at risk right now of water so high they'll become unusable.



"The thing that scares me the most is that that last category the critical infrastructure category is the one that has the most risk, the things that you don't want to flood because you need them for your community's survival," said Matthew Eby, founder and executive director of First Street.



Six jurisdictions in Virginia and one in Maryland are among the top 20 expected to see the greatest increased risk in the next 30 years, as seas rise and climate change makes storms more severe. Norfolk is number one, followed by Portsmouth at number two, Hampton at number four, Poquoson at number seven, Matthews County at number eight, Talbot County, Maryland at number 16, and Virginia Beach at number 19.