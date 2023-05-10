'You need to come and enjoy it': Reactions from first day at Georgia National Fair

The fairground expects to bring in more than 500,000 people over the next 10 days.

PERRY, Ga. — It's the start of the 34th Georgia National Fair in Perry. Folks are expected to see different entertainers, live animals, Georgia businesses and unique eats.

"I think everybody should come to the fair just to have a good vibe, a good sense of entertainment that comes, good energy and good energy for me," Nryyak Evans said.

Evans came with his family and brought his newborn and nephew with him. Evans says he wanted to have a good time and enjoy a nice day.

Along with the good vibes, kids have fun on the rides and play a variety of games with an opportunity to win fun prizes.

Elbert Davis brought his two grandkids to the first day of the fair to have some fun. They said they like the funnel cakes and says the fair looks different each year.

But there is a brand new offering rolling around the fairgrounds: Oscar the Robot. He says he's excited about being at the fair.

"My favorite part is all the kids out here, especially Brennen and some of her family because they're showing cows," Oscar said.

Brennen Martin came to the fairground with her family because her sister was showing a cow for a competition.

Martin is too young to compete but she says she will be ready to compete with her cow when she is old enough.

Amy Doster came to the fairgrounds with her husband, Griff, because they are celebrating their 30th anniversary because it's a special place for them.