School of the week: Hunt Elementary school in Peach County

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The gifted program at Hunt Elementary School aims for students to develop their critical thinking and creativity skills.

Those students are able to not only think outside the box, but to work as a team through activities.

"These students are not going to meet their potential unless they have some different instruction," says carmen Horton, Peach Schools executive director of teaching and learning.

She says that instruction is challenging and open ended. It allows the students to use their creativity and think creatively, like engineering designs where they build things from basic materials. They also do a lot of breakout rooms with their peers.

The students are growing in the program, and over the past two years, the program has grown itself.

"We have probably seen about a 30% growth in the overall number of students who are able to be served. Part of that is because of the growth in students and the growth in the professional qualifications we have to serve those students," explained Horton.

Hopes are high to brighten these gifted students' future.

"Its going to really open up doors for them to really pursue anything that they want to pursue with their skills," said Horton.

One of the goals this year for Hunt is to have more enrichment time with the gifted class for students that will be taking the Georgia milestones to help boost those scores.