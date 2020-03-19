ST. LOUIS — If you’re a parent looking for a new way to entertain your kids at home, the St. Louis Aquarium is here to help — at least for a short time Thursday morning.

The aquarium will host a live stream at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, with Coconut, the aquarium’s adorable baby sloth.

During the live stream, the keeper will feed Coconut her breakfast, talk about what she likes to eat and also discuss her daily life at the aquarium.

The live stream will take place on the St. Louis Aquarium Facebook page. Click here to check it out.

Most major school districts in the St. Louis area have closed through at least the end of March over coronavirus concerns.

