FOREST PARK, Ga. — Every time Jeremy Tuck talks about it, he gets a look from his wife Akila.

“The sign basically said 'my wife is in Target 2 plus hours. Everything is fine. I’m not homeless,'” he said smiling.

The picture of him holding a cardboard sign in front of Target was posted back in November, with the hashtag, “I will not be silent.”

It's garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of shares and became one of the more relatable moments for people around the world.

“I was actually at home taking a nap scrolling through Facebook and I see it on Facebook, and I was like, 'What is he doing?' People were calling me like, 'Did you see what Jeremy put on Facebook?'” Akila mentioned.

“So, I was actually doing it to remedy her from going into Target, to try and stop her from going into Target, but it actually countered what I wanted to do. So, yeah it didn’t work,” Jeremy explained.

Jeremy Tuck

He said he got the idea from a comic.

He's the senior pastor at Living Faith Tabernacle in Forest Park, and he and Akila are the parents of five boys.

“Sometimes our date nights he’ll go with me every once in a while,” said Akila.

“Three-plus hours,” Jeremy chimed in.

Since the viral moment, Target continues to be a big part of their lives.

“That next Sunday our security team dressed up as Target employees [and] had name tags and everything,” Jeremy mentioned.

“They even threw her a Target baby shower,” he also said.

Akila said she goes to Target so often that the workers know her name. Jeremy said he still gets recognized as that “Target guy.”

“It allowed people to see us in a different light outside of church. It allowed people to know that we are normal people just like everybody else,” Jeremy said.

