INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — He is a bright star around Sun Valley Middle School. Jerome Sutton has been a crossing guard for 27 years. Each day he greets walkers, bikers, drivers, and anyone else with enthusiasm and a smile.

"Early in the morning people don't want to see a grouchy person," Sutton said. "It doesn't take much to smile."

On Tuesday, Sutton was named a 'School Hero' by the North Carolina Education Lottery and was awarded $10,000 for his efforts.

Sutton was nominated by a parent, Erin Monahan.

"He's such a positive energy," Monahan said. "He makes more of an impact than even he realizes."

Sun Valley Middle also received $10,000.

The Principal tells WCNC the school plans on using the money for a program to develop leadership within young students.

Sutton plans on working for the school system for years to come.

"They love me, and I love them."

ALSO ON WCNC:

Fast food fiasco: Brawl at Charlotte Burger King caught on camera

Debate continues over Confederate statue 'Fame' in downtown Salisbury

Woman says Lyft driver's dash cam caught suspect running after robbing her

'200 people in a pool, very few witnesses, let that sink in' | CMPD addresses violent Memorial Day weekend