SUFFOLK, Va. — Two Suffolk Fire and Rescue firefighters began a long trek to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Fire medic Joseph Jarmin and Lt. Travis Saunders are participating in the annual Fill The Boot fundraiser, where firefighters around the country raise money for kids and adults battling muscular dystrophy.

“We’re going on an adventure day, 130 miles, 6 days, staying at fire stations along the way,” Jarmin said.

The men started their journey Sunday morning in Virginia Beach where the community gathered near the Neptune statue to send them off.

They’ll walk 130 miles starting from Virginia Beach and ending in Richmond.

“The goal of the walk is to not only raise awareness but also hopefully a lot of money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association,” Saunders said.

An anonymous donor has vowed to match the money Jarmin and Saunders raise — up to $10,000.

