NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Getting a gift is fun, but being able to give one can be a true blessing.
A server at The Social in New Port Richey got a true surprise just days before Christmas. City Councilwoman and Realtor Kelly Mothershead got together with a group of 20 friends for lunch there.
They wanted to treat a local server to the tip of a lifetime. So, each person brought $100, and after they paid for lunch, the rest went to the tip. They were able to give their server, Michelle, $2,000!
In a video posted on social media, Michelle told the group this couldn't have come at a better time.
Mothershead says she puts these luncheons together twice a year to give back to the community.
Last year they went to a different restaurant, and the server they tipped then was able to come to this year's lunch because she wanted to "pay it forward" and bless someone else they way she was blessed.