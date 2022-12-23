A local realtor got 20 friends together for what she calls a "Pay it Forward" lunch.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Getting a gift is fun, but being able to give one can be a true blessing.

A server at The Social in New Port Richey got a true surprise just days before Christmas. City Councilwoman and Realtor Kelly Mothershead got together with a group of 20 friends for lunch there.

They wanted to treat a local server to the tip of a lifetime. So, each person brought $100, and after they paid for lunch, the rest went to the tip. They were able to give their server, Michelle, $2,000!

In a video posted on social media, Michelle told the group this couldn't have come at a better time.

Mothershead says she puts these luncheons together twice a year to give back to the community.