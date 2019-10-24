DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The Douglas County community came together to celebrate the long life of a local woman.

Winifred Page Satchel will turn 100 years old Monday, Oct. 28. In honor of the "amazing milestone," Douglas County Board of Commissioners Chair Dr. Romona Jackson Jones recognized the soon-to-be centenarian.

"Life is so precious, and when someone in our community reaches such an amazing milestone, we all should celebrate," Jones said.

Satchel was born in Lithia Springs, Georgia and attend Clark Atlanta University - when the school was still called Clark College.

Chairman Jones delivered remarks celebrating Satchel one day before her actual birthday during Sunday service at Cornerstone Baptist Church.

"I’m honored to be invited to make remarks at Mrs. Satchel’s celebration on Sunday," Jones added.

According to Cornerstone Baptist Church's pastor, she is the oldest-living member of the congregation.

"We’re going to take some time to honor her and appreciate her for her service," Ben Lang said.

Reverend Henry Pippins, Satchel's great nephew, added that they are honored to share the "momentous occasion" with the community.

"My great aunt served as an educator before retiring, giving so much to others, and it’s such a blessing to see how many people are giving to her now," he said.

Family, friends and everyone from the community was invited to attend the ceremony. (See photos from the ceremony.)

Photos: Winifred Page Satchel turns 100! Winifred Page Satchell

