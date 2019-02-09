MACON, Ga. — While some people used their Labor Day holiday to sleep in, over 1,000 people were up early Monday morning getting ready to run the 43rd Annual Macon Labor Day Road Race.

Central Georgians and runners from across America came out to participate in the three-race event, starting with a 5K race that began near Vineville Baptist Church.

Runners in the 10K race took off shortly after on Forsyth Road. After running through the streets of Macon, participants crossed the finish line at Central City Park.

"I'm training for a big half-marathon in October so this was a halfway point to jump in," said first place women's 5K winner Lydia McRae.

McRae traveled to Macon with friends and family from Jacksonville, Florida, to run the race and dodge Hurricane Dorian.

"I really like local community races," said McRae. "In Jacksonville, it's very flat so this one had a little more uphill and downhill. It was a really fun race and we're definitely planning to come back."

McRae finished the 5K with a time of 17:20 alongside Brent Fields from South Carolina with a time of 15:20.

For the 10K race, Brian Shrout from Jacksonville, Florida, finished first at 33:33 followed by Anna Bartow of Forsyth at 41:52.

The road race concluded with a Fun Run for parents and children around Central City Park.

