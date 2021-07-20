Lichelle wrote the Geraldine and Bernadine were born on July 20,1939 in New Jersey and have always spent their birthday together. While Bernadine lives in Georgia now, Geraldine has stayed in New Jersey.



“They've been avid church goers since they were children, and both are strong in their faith and love of the lord. On Sundays, when they can't make it to church, they'll stream service online and spend the day listening to their favorite gospel songs,” Lichelle wrote.



Outside of church, the twins love playing cards, watching crime and cooking competition shows, and spending time with their family.