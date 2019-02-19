On Tuesday afternoon, all things magical made their way in to the Blacksmith Shop on Poplar Street.

Life-sized knights in shining armor, treasure chests and lights galore filled the venue as volunteers began setting up for the big night.

Saturday night, the 8th Annual Fairy Tale Ball will make dreams reality by creating a night fit for royalty.

"Of course, we are going to have princes and princesses," said Rooms from the Heart president Shanda Elliott.

It'll be a night where superpowers of all kinds are welcome.

"This year, we are going to have lots of superheroes -- that's going to be new," Elliott said.

There will be crafts, dancing, games, prizes and even a princess parlor for hair and makeup.

The ball is Rooms from the Heart's biggest fundraiser.

"The Fairy Tale Ball is our main fundraiser for Rooms from the Heart, and what we do is we go in to decorate rooms for critically-ill children in the middle Georgia area," Elliott said.

Doors will open:

VIP: 4 p.m.

General Admission: 5 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

VIP tickets : $75

General Admission $45

To purchase, visit their website or head to the Rooms from the Heart Facebook page.