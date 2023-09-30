Celebrations for former President Jimmy Carter one day ahead of 99th birthday

Originally, the party was scheduled for Oct. 1 to coincide with the former president's birthday, but in light of the possible government shutdown, it was moved.

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter is celebrating a milestone this weekend; he's turning 99 years old on Sunday.

The former President, James Earl Carter Junior, is beloved here in Georgia, partially because he is a man who has dedicated his life to public service. And on Saturday, the Carter Center's museum and library pulled out all the stops to celebrate this milestone birthday.

Originally, the party was scheduled for Oct. 1 to coincide with the former president's birthday, but in light of the possible government shutdown, the Carter Library and Museum moved the celebration to Saturday.

“That’s something we can’t control, but what we can control is giving people the opportunity to celebrate this incredible life," Tony Clark, an official at the museum, said.

Carter’s life has indeed been remarkable. It's something Clark and his staff are hoping guests can learn at the event.

“Here in the museum, we are celebrating everything he has done throughout his life. We have lots of kid-friend activities," Clark said. "Kids can make these little dolls of President and Mrs. Carter. There’s sidewalk painting."

Georgia State University historian Maurice Hobson said the former president’s impact is wide-ranging.

“Carter did a lot of good things," Hobson said. "One of them was the creation of a particular tax incentive. The Georgia digital and music tax incentive that attracted anyone that was interested in producing film or music."

Officials at the center said that if the government shutdown doesn’t happen, another birthday celebration will occur at the museum on Sunday.