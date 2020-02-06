MACON, Ga. — School is out! And with no classes to go to, many kids are heading out to the tennis courts.

Today, tennis camps are beginning at Tattnall Square Park, John Drew Smith Tennis Center, and Randy Stephens Tennis Center, with the Agape Tennis Academy at the helm.

After being hired by Macon-Bibb county, this will be the academy's first year heading up the summer camps.

"It's about being able to connect with the kids," says Agape owner Amy Pazahanick. "We hope it levels up their whole attitude and mindset."

Agape is also partnering up with Big Brothers Big Sisters to provide 20 free scholarships for kids to participate in one week of camp.

The camps are introducing some children to tennis for the first time.

"If they can find something healthy, physically and mentally to do and a lifetime sport, that's the goal." says Pazahanick. "For me, it just lights me up to see them having fun and loving something that has a positive outlet for them."

The seven-week camp teaches kids ages 4-18 at all skill levels and kids interested in tennis can still register.

The camps will end on July 30.

