Allied Arts has found a new way to give you the classic museum experience with a virtual art exhibit

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — While the pandemic might be stopping you from enjoying a trip to the museum, Allied Arts is bringing their art gallery experience right to your screen.

After closing their location at the Milledgeville Marlor House to the public, organizers wanted to continue featuring local artists with a virtual exhibit.

"It's just a really cool way for people to still get that feel like they're there," says outreach coordinator Leslie Peterson. "They can actually see the exhibit hung on the walls which is important if we're looking at trying to support artists."

Currently the gallery is showcasing the work of Sandersville photographer Ed Scheff with his Mountains to Sea exhibit.

Viewers can view photos of Georgia's natural landscapes with their computer, phone, or with a VR-headset.

Peterson used open-source program, Artsteps, to build the gallery.

Despite the learning curve of working virtually, Peterson says she was able to organize the exhibit within a week.

"It opens people's ideas of what art galleries are capable of and what they can do," says Peterson. "We are able to reach people who have not been able to see the exhibit... it's accessible for people."

The gallery also features a special introduction by Allied Arts board member Jeanette Waddell with special readings from Scheff and author John Muir.