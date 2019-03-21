MACON, Ga. — Bibb County commisioners postponed a decision on approving an alcohol license for the movie theater on Zebulon Road in Macon on Tuesday.

Commissioners said the proposal raises safety concerns considering the number of children who might be wanting to watch a movie at AmStar Macon. They decided to refer the license to committee instead of approving it.

Commissioners Valerie Wynn, Al Tillman, and Elaine Lucas spoke up about the proposal... they say they'd like more information about how the theater plans to serve their beverages.. since the theater is a kid-friendly environment.

"There ought to be some places where you don't drink, and this really raises a concern that I have as an educator or a mother," said Commissioner Elaine Lucas. "I would just like to get a little bit more information."

Bibb County commissioners say they will review the license in their next committee meeting on Tuesday.