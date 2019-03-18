ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If horses are a passion, here's an opportunity to adopt one -- and pocket a cool $1,000.

The Bureau of Land Management is actively promoting its Adoption Incentive Program for wild horses and burros because of the costs associated with caring for the untrained animals.

The agency says by offering the program, it can better focus on reducing an overpopulation on "fragile public rangelands."

Qualified adopters can receive up to $1,000:

$500 within 60 days of adoption

$500 within 60 days of titling the animal

Remember, the horses and burros are untrained. There is a $25 fee with any adoption.

