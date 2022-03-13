13WMAZ Pet of the Week: Aaron

Could you be Aaron's fur-ever home?

MACON, Ga. — During weekend mornings 13WMAZ will be showcasing a furry friend that could be yours!

This weeks furry friend is bulldog terrier mix named Aaron.

Aaron is two years old, medium sized and, according to Katie from All About Animals, just the sweetest dog you will ever meet.

Aaron came to the shelter almost two month ago and Katie took him in right away as a foster dog at her home.

He's been there for six week but now its time for him to find his fur-ever home.

Aaron is potty and kennel trained. He is up to date on all his shots as well.

Katie says he's energetic and loves people. He would do best in a home with older children since he is all muscle and might knock down smaller kids.

He does well around other dogs but might have a bit too much energy for cats. He is cat tested and does like them.

All About Animals offers meet and greets so potential owners can meet Aaron up close and personal.

If you would like to find out more about Aaron or any animals to adopt you can check out All About Animals on their Facebook page.