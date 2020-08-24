Dogs displaced by Tropical Storm Marco welcomed to Atlanta Humane Society

20 dogs make Atlanta their temporary home.

ATLANTA — At about 2 am Monday, 20 dogs arrived at the Atlanta Humane Society after traveling from southern Mississippi to get away from Tropical Storm Marco.

The dogs range in age from 8 weeks to 5 years old. Currently, dog caregivers' say their top priority is to keep the dogs safe and tend to their health needs before putting them up for adoption.

Humane Society officials say some of them may be available by the end of this week, while others will be available for adoption during the coming weeks.

Amanda Harris, marketing programs manager for the Atlanta Humane Society, says the move was to clear out as much space in the Mississippi shelter as possible. This way, not only will the animals that have been moved remain safe, but there will be room for more animals that may be displaced or lost by owners during the storm.

Apart from helping out during the storm, Harris said there was a lot of community support for the Atlanta Humane Society even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The community response during COVID-19 has been tremendous, we've had so many people interested in fostering and adopting," Harris said. "We've been able to support pet owners in need through free resources like pet food and free veterinary consultations and other services."

Because of the community support, there was enough room at the shelter to take in the animals, she said.