Volunteers say both dogs and puppies were taken from the home, in addition to a few exotic pets.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Richland County Humane Society needs help. On Saturday, workers there removed 65 dogs and 15 nursing puppies from a home.

The residence was described by the organization as being an "absolutely disgustingly filthy environment" for the animals.

In addition to the dogs, they also removed several exotic pets. One dog passed away from an illness, the shelter said in a Facebook post.

"We need help. We need money. Provided they are healthy and adoptable, we will need to spay/neuter them, parvo test, vaccinate, deworm, microchip, flea treat, and have vet care provided for them," volunteers said in the post.

The shelter was in need of $20,000 for the holiday weekend.

A PayPal link has been set up to help the Richland County Humane Society. To help them, click HERE.

For more information the Richland County Humane Society, click HERE.

