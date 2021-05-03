Georgia police department mourns loss of K-9 Uno

K-9 Uno and his handler Sgt. Larocque put in thousands of hours of community outreach because of his "especially friendly disposition."

ACWORTH, Ga. — The Acworth Police Department in Georgia is remembering K-9 Uno.

The department says the police K-9 died just months after his retirement.

Not only was K-9 Uno known for his police work on the streets, but his loving temperament made him the police department's perfect ambassador in the community, the Acworth Police Department posted on Facebook.

K-9 Uno specialized in drug detection, tracking, and apprehension. He served the city for 10 years before he retired in January, according to the Acworth Police Department.

The police department says K-9 Uno and his handler Sgt. Larocque put in thousands of hours of community outreach because of his "especially friendly disposition."

"Uno was a special and unique soul. While we mourn his loss, we are grateful for the beautiful memories we have, and we will treasure those forever," the police department said.